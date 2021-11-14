Noida: Missing 6-year-old girl found dead 2km away from her home

A six-year-old girl who went missing from a park in Noida’s Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon was found dead around two kilometres away from her home on Friday night.

According to police, the girl lived with her parents and elder sister (8) in Gejha village in Noida’s Phase 2.

The girl’s father, a grocery shop owner, said both his daughters left home and went to the park around 10am on Thursday morning. Around 12 noon, the elder sister saw the girl leaving the park and assumed that she was heading home. However, when the elder sister returned after some time and did not find the girl home, she informed her family members, who then lodged a complaint at Phase 2 police station.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said a case was registered against an unknown person under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC on Thursday. “Police teams conducted a search but could not find the girl on Thursday. The police also circulated the child’s photo and her basic information on social media in order to trace her,” said the DCP.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer of Phase 2 police station, said the child’s body was found at a park near Shramik Kunj 2 in Sector 108, around two kilometres away from her home, around 10pm on Friday.

Praveen Singh, a sub-inspector at Phase 2 police station who is investigating the case, said the girl had some injury marks on her neck. “It seems she was strangled to death,” said Singh. The girl’s family has not named any person in their complaint, said police.

Chander said the post-mortem report states ante-mortem injury, meaning an injury inflicted before death, and ruled out sexual attack.

A police team, along with dog squad and forensic experts, reached the spot and collected evidence. “It seems some known person is behind the murder. We are scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas. The police teams have launched an investigation and will arrest the suspect soon,” said the DCP.

