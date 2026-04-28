...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Noida: Octogenarian loses 85L to cyber frauds

Police said the victim alleged that he received a call from an unidentified mobile number on April 7, with the caller introducing himself as an official from the Cyber Cell, Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Noida: An 84-year-old man and his wife were allegedly duped to the tune of 85 lakh after he was put under digital arrest for 16 days in Noida, officials said on Monday, adding that a case was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station.

Police said later, the call was transferred to another person, and he was informed that a case with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which he was booked for money laundering and child trafficking, was pending against him. (Representational image)

Police said the victim, a resident of Sector 51, alleged that he received a call from an unidentified mobile number on April 7, with the caller introducing himself as an official from the Cyber Cell, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

“According to the caller, my Aadhaar card number was misused for the purchase of a mobile on January 16, 2026, and that phone was being misused for nefarious activities,” the FIR cites the complainant as stating.

Police said later, the call was transferred to another person, and he was informed that a case with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which he was booked for money laundering and child trafficking, was pending against him.

“From April 7 to 22, the victim transferred 85 lakh in multiple transactions after breaking fixed deposits (FDs) and redeeming stock investments,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

 
child trafficking aadhaar card noida
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Noida: Octogenarian loses 85L to cyber frauds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.