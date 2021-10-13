Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Okhla Bird Sanctuary gets new wooden bridge
noida news

Noida: Okhla Bird Sanctuary gets new wooden bridge

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department has built a new bridge over a small stream at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary that will connect a part of the sanctuary with the two watchtowers and the grassland area, officials said on Wednesday
Published on Oct 13, 2021 06:05 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department has built a new bridge over a small stream at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary that will connect a part of the sanctuary with the two watchtowers and the grassland area, officials said on Wednesday.

The 115-foot-long wooden bridge has been built after dismantling a 20 years old bamboo bridge which had broken earlier this year. The birders had been demanding for a new bridge for the past several months.

“Visitors had been facing issues due to the broken bridge. The new bridge is stronger and aesthetically beautiful. It has an iron base with wooden framework. The wooden bridge is three foot wide, while the older bridge was two feet wide. It has been constructed at a cost of around 7 lakh and has a life of at least 20 years,” said PK Srivastav, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The officials also said that they have proposed a new development project for the Surajpur wetland and reserve forest.

“We have proposed it to the higher officials. We aim to enhance facilities in the Surajpur wetland to attract more visitors and birders. We want to construct some eco-huts, infrastructure for public convenience and also a phytoremediation pond to clean the drain that comes in,” Srivastava said.

The officials said that the drain that passes through several villages falls into the wetland, thereby polluting it.

“We want to treat the drain naturally. For this, a small pond will be dug where we will have treatment and advance oxidation plants. The drain water will fall in the Surajpur lake only by passing through the treatment pond,” said Srivastava.

