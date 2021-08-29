Noida: Over 330K vehicles violated traffic rules till July this year

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate has fined 335,253 vehicles in the last seven months for traffic violations, of which nearly 180,000 were two wheelers, said officials.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha said that the total fines imposed was over ₹2.45 crore.

“Around 150,000 vehicles were four-wheelers and and 4,248 heavy vehicles. April had the most number of challans at 57,715 that amounted to ₹34,69,900. March had the most penalty amount of ₹54 lakh against 56,636 challans. This year, the traffic department seized 3,629 vehicles, including 1,430 cars, 1,133 motorcycles and 600 heavy vehicles, till July 31,” he said.

Expressing concern over rule-breakers not clearing the challans against them, he said, “A Lok Adalat will be held in the Surajpur district court on September 11 where offenders may get a chance to avail a 50% waiver on the penalty if they clear their challan,” he said.

“So far, we have sent 289,000 challans to the violators’ residential addresses of the violators. We have also called over 100,000 violators over phone whose mobile numbers did not match with the number linked with the vehicle,” he said.

This has been made possible after GB Nagar traffic police had CCTV cameras installed at various traffic signals across the district to capture violations. “Traffic police personnel posted at all traffic signals have been directed to take pictures of vehicles violating stop lines and zebra crossings on their smart phones,” the DCP (traffic) added.