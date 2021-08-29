Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Over 330K vehicles violated traffic rules till July this year
noida news

Noida: Over 330K vehicles violated traffic rules till July this year

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate has fined 335,253 vehicles in the last seven months for traffic violations, of which nearly 180,000 were two wheelers, said officials
By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:19 PM IST
HT Image

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate has fined 335,253 vehicles in the last seven months for traffic violations, of which nearly 180,000 were two wheelers, said officials.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha said that the total fines imposed was over 2.45 crore.

“Around 150,000 vehicles were four-wheelers and and 4,248 heavy vehicles. April had the most number of challans at 57,715 that amounted to 34,69,900. March had the most penalty amount of 54 lakh against 56,636 challans. This year, the traffic department seized 3,629 vehicles, including 1,430 cars, 1,133 motorcycles and 600 heavy vehicles, till July 31,” he said.

Expressing concern over rule-breakers not clearing the challans against them, he said, “A Lok Adalat will be held in the Surajpur district court on September 11 where offenders may get a chance to avail a 50% waiver on the penalty if they clear their challan,” he said.

“So far, we have sent 289,000 challans to the violators’ residential addresses of the violators. We have also called over 100,000 violators over phone whose mobile numbers did not match with the number linked with the vehicle,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

This has been made possible after GB Nagar traffic police had CCTV cameras installed at various traffic signals across the district to capture violations. “Traffic police personnel posted at all traffic signals have been directed to take pictures of vehicles violating stop lines and zebra crossings on their smart phones,” the DCP (traffic) added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

104 O2 cylinders went missing from Sanjay Nagar district hospital during peak of 2nd Covid wave

Monsoon rains fail to revive polluted Hindon in Noida

Four of gang arrested in Noida; 2 stolen vehicles, 27 mobile phones recovered

Greater Noida: Three footover bridges planned for pedestrians’ safety
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP