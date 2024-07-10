Noida: Parents to be booked if minors are caught driving

An FIR may be registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the vehicle owners or parents if minors are caught driving two-wheelers and/or four-wheelers in the district, Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police said on Wednesday, adding that the move is part of the enforcement drive that began on July 10 and will conclude on July 20. Noida traffic police have launched a 10-day drive to check underage driving in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have received directions from Lucknow to take strict action against underage drivers in the district. The initiative aims to curb underage driving and ensure the safety of children,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said.

Traffic police are currently conducting checks outside schools and academic institutions in Noida and Greater Noida.

Vehicle owners or parents may be booked under Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if minors are allowed to drive a vehicle, traffic police said. “If any minor is found violating traffic rules, traffic police could take strict action against the vehicle owner or guardian. Apart from the FIR, a hefty fine of ₹25,000 may be imposed on the person responsible and the of registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle suspended for a year,” said Yadav, adding that in addition, the minor will be disqualified from applying for a driving licence until he reaches the age of 25 years.

Noida traffic police also urged parents to refrain from giving two-wheelers and four-wheelers to underage children.

The move is also aimed at reducing the number of road accidents, traffic police said. According to data available with the traffic police, in 2023, 470 people were killed and 858 injured in 1,176 road accidents in the district.

This enforcement drive is a step towards reducing such incidents and ensuring the safety of commuters, said police.