Noida: Parthala Chowk set to get six-lane underpass

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has decided to develop a six-lane underpass at Parthala Chowk along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) corridor to ease congestion at the busy intersection.

The project, estimated to cost ₹80 crore, will be completed in 18 months, said officials. (HT Archive)

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The project, estimated to cost ₹80 crore, will be completed in 18 months, said officials.

The Parthala roundabout is city’s busiest intersection where traffic from Vikas Marg - connecting Sectors 52/71 to Gaur Chowk - converges with the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) road, which connects Sorka village to Chhajarsi Colony. The corridor also connects Ghaziabad, the National Highway-9, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

“Once completed, the underpass is expected to allow uninterrupted movement of vehicles on the FNG Corridor and reduce traffic jams and stoppages at Parthala Chowk,” said AK Arora, general manager at Noida authority in a statement on Tuesday.

“The underpass is proposed to be constructed using diaphragm-wall technology and RCC construction. The technology will help maintain the stability of surrounding land and existing infrastructure during excavation,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The underpass, set to have three lanes in each direction, will be around 710-metre long. It will comprise a 110-metre-long RCC box in each direction, a 20-metre open section, and 280-metre-long approach roads on both sides, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The underpass, set to have three lanes in each direction, will be around 710-metre long. It will comprise a 110-metre-long RCC box in each direction, a 20-metre open section, and 280-metre-long approach roads on both sides, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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They said that the project will reduce travel time, increase traffic capacity, ease congestion and improve road safety.

Residents of nearby sectors 119, 120, 121, 122, Chhijarsi and adjoining areas are expected to benefit from an improved connectivity, they added.

“The FNG stretch becomes heavily congested during rush hours. The traffic on FNG during peak hours is unbearable. Vehicles barely move for hours, especially near the Parthala junction. This is an important project and the government should deliver this on time,” said Mohit Yadav, a resident of Sorkha village.

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In 2023, the Authority inaugurated the 600-metre-long Parthala flyover to improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida West. The six-lane flyover significantly reduced congestion at Vikas Marg. However, traffic movement on the roundabout and FNG road continues to face bottlenecks at the roundabout, said officials.

Traffic congestion at Parthala Chowk is particularly heavy during the morning and evening peak hours, they added.