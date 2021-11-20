Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Placement agency staffer arrested for assisting domestic help in theft
noida news

Noida: Placement agency staffer arrested for assisting domestic help in theft

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station, said that a case was registered against the 35-year-old domestic help, Duma Chettri, on November 10 this year
Necklace | Shutterstock
Published on Nov 20, 2021 11:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly assisting a domestic help in stealing valuables from a flat in Noida where she worked for about four months, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Dinesh Sunar, a native of West Bengal who worked at a “fictitious” placement agency in Delhi.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer of Sector 24 police station, said that a case was registered against the 35-year-old domestic help, Duma Chettri, on November 10 this year on the basis of a complaint filed by Sapna Jain, a resident of Shatabdi Vihar in Noida’s Sector 52.

In the complaint, Jain said that on June 23 this year she had contacted a placement agency in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj through phone and hired Chettri, a native of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Chettri worked there for about four months and quit the job on October 14, police said.

According to police, the complainant said that after a few days she found that some valuables, including a gold ring, a gold necklace, and a pair of diamond earrings, were missing from her flat. “I tried to contact her several times but she did not receive the calls. I then filed a police complaint,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Police said that the value of stolen items are yet to be ascertained.

The SHO said that police investigated the matter and found that a person named Sanjay Kumar was running the fictitious placement agency in Delhi. “Sunar worked at the placement agency and facilitated the placement of maids. On Friday, Sunar reached Noida’s Sector 52 to meet someone when he was arrested,” he said.

Police said that the names of Sanjay and Sunar were added on Friday to the FIR registered under Section 381 (burglary) of IPC. “We have launched a search for the domestic help and Sanjay, who are at large. Sunar was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP