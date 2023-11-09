Noida Police arrests four people for setting pet dog on another man

Four people were arrested for assaulting and siccing their pet dog on two men following a dispute in Yakubpur village in Gautam Budh Nagar, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

According to the police, the dog’s breed has not been identified. (Representational image)

The complaint in this case was registered by Mohit Sharma, 30, a resident of Noida’s Illahabas village.

“I was crossing Yakubpur village on my bike with my nephew Tushar Sharma at 10.30 pm on Tuesday when we crossed a newly constructed road. My bike hit and broke wooden logs, demarcating the road from other roads. Seeing this, some men standing nearby started yelling at me. I told them I would get the logs fixed, but they assaulted me with iron rods and unleashed a pit bull on me. While the men assaulted my nephew, I was attacked by the dog. Somehow, I got hold of a stick and managed to free myself from the dog and fled the scene,” said Sharma.

He said he was treated for five dog bites at a hospital. “My nephew also suffered injuries due to the assault,” said Sharma, who works as a contractor.

The suspects were identified as Harinder Bhati, Deepak Bhati, Ombir Bhati and Ajeet Bhati, all residents of Yakubpur village, and arrested on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the dog’s breed has not been identified.

“In his written complaint, Sharma has not specified the breed of the dog, though it is suspected to be a pit bull,” said Vindhyachal Tiwari, station house officer of the Phase 2 police station.

“Based on Sharma’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animal), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The four suspects were arrested under Section 151 (preventive action) of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” said a police officer associated with the case.

