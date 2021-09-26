Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida police bust fake job racket, arrest five
noida news

Noida police bust fake job racket, arrest five

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The five suspects in police custody on Saturday. (Sourced)

The Noida police arrested five men from Sector 3 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a fake job racket, as part of which they cheated nearly 500 job seekers by fetching their data from a private company and taking money from them on the pretext of facilitating their application process. Police are on the lookout for the mastermind of the racket, who are on the run.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said police received information that some people were operating a fake job racket from a fictitious call centre in Noida’s Sector 3. “The Sector 20 police conducted a raid on Saturday and arrested five people from the spot,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Vishal, 30, Vijay Singh, 26, and Mohit Sharma, 24, from Ghaziabad, and Sajid Khan, 26, from Meerut and Akshay, 25, from Baghpat.

During interrogation, Singh said, the suspects revealed that they used to procure the job applicants’ data from a job portal. “The suspects used to call people and extracted money on the pretext of registration, processing files, offer letter, etc. They charged 1,900 for registration and 4,500 for processing application of each candidate. They have cheated nearly 500 people in the last one year from different states. However, they did not provide any job to the applicants,” he said.

Police recovered 13 computers, two laptops, two mobile phones, 17 walkie-talkie, 17 SIM cards, one POS machine, and seven debit cards from their possession. Sub-inspector Ranjeet Singh filed a complaint in this regard after the arrests were made. He said that the investigation showed that the five men worked at the call centre while the masterminds--Alok Sirohi (27) and Perwez Khan (28)--are absconding.

A case has been registered against the seven people under Section 420 (cheating) and Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC. “The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said police.

