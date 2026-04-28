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Noida police create DCP (industries) post after workers' protest

Noida police create DCP (industries) post after workers' protest

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:05 am IST
PTI |
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Noida, In the wake of recent workers' protests, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have created a post of deputy commissioner of police on an ad hoc basis to address grievances of workers and industrial units, officials said on Monday.

Noida police create DCP (industries) post after workers' protest

The new post will be supported by an assistant commissioner of police , three inspectors and 25 other personnel of various ranks, the district police said in a statement.

The official contact number 8595902508 for the DCP has also been announced.

The statement said the decision aims to strengthen coordination between the police, industrial units and the workforce in the district.

Responsibility for preparing a detailed proposal regarding the post has been assigned to the additional commissioner of police and a DCP, who will submit it within three days to the DGP, Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow, and the state Home Department.

A comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure is also being formulated by the additional CP and will be released shortly, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
gautam buddh nagar deputy commissioner of police noida
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