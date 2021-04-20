Noida Police fines 482 people for flouting Covid-19 protocols

As many as 482 people were found roaming in public places without a face mask and issued fines in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

₹53,450 were collected in fines from the offenders during the patrolling by the police to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 protocols during the day, the officials said.

"Of these people, three were issued penalties of ₹1,000 as per new rule while action was taken against 52 people under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobeying government order) and FIRs lodged in 13 cases," a police spokesperson said.

Also, owners of 1,016 vehicles were issued challans across Gautam Buddh Nagar district for flouting traffic rules and Covid-19 protocols, the official said, adding five vehicles were impounded in the action.