Noida Police fines 482 people for flouting Covid-19 protocols

Noida: ₹53,450 were collected in fines from the offenders during the patrolling by the police to ensure enforcement of Covid-19 protocols during the day, the officials said.
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:06 AM IST
As many as 482 people were found roaming in public places without a face mask and issued fines in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

"Of these people, three were issued penalties of 1,000 as per new rule while action was taken against 52 people under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobeying government order) and FIRs lodged in 13 cases," a police spokesperson said.

Also, owners of 1,016 vehicles were issued challans across Gautam Buddh Nagar district for flouting traffic rules and Covid-19 protocols, the official said, adding five vehicles were impounded in the action.

