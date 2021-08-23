Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida police launch beat policing system for women personnel

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday launched the beat policing system for women police personnel as part of third phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ in Greater Noida
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday launched the beat policing system for women police personnel as part of third phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ in Greater Noida. The women constables have been allotted beats within their jurisdiction, senior officials said, adding that the move is aimed at improving women’s safety in the district.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), GB Nagar, said that the police department has started women beat policing from Jarcha police station area. “The women police personnel have been assigned areas and asked to make a coordination with the local women. They will listen to women’s problems and address them. They will also inform their seniors in cases related to women safety,” she said.

Shukla said that the system will strengthen communication between police and people, and women will be able to express themselves more comfortably.

The officials said that an event was organised for launching the third phase at Santhali village in Jarcha that was attended by GB Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar.

In beat policing, police personnel are deployed in their respective areas for a specific time period each day to meet residents in that particular area and cultivate sources and strengthen the policing network.

The UP government’s ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign focuses on ensuring safety and dignity of women in the state. The first phase of the programme was launched by the state government in October 2020, while the second phase started in March last year.

