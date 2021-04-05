Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida police nab 3 snatchers, seize stolen valuables
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Noida: The Noida police nabbed three snatchers on Sunday and recovered stolen phones and jewellery from their possession. Police have launched a hunt to nab the fourth accomplice, who has been identified.

Police officials said that the gang has been active in districts in western Uttar Pradesh like Noida, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad, among others since 2015. The Phase 3 police nabbed the suspects — Salman (25, the gang leader), Hashim (22), and Shehroz (22) — natives of Ghaziabad, Noida and Sambhal, from sector 63.

“Their modus operandi has been to roam around and snatch phones, jewellery, and other valuables from passersby in Noida. They were active near sector 63,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer (SHO), Phase 3 police station.

The suspects kept weapons on them to scare the passersby into handing over their valuables, however, the instances of them being used have not been identified, according to the police officials. The suspects have an extensive criminal history, and efforts to identify more cases against them are on.

Police have seized seven stolen phones, two gold chains, two vehicles, two stolen motorcycles, a stolen scooter, countrymade pistols, knives, and 10,000 snatched from a victim in Noida recently from the suspects’ possession. They have also launched a search to nab their other accomplices.

Police officials said that they had received a tip-off about the suspects’ movement in the area, following which they were apprehended. The trio was produced before a magistrate, and later sent to jail.

