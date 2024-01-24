Noida police on alert ahead of PM's visit to Bulandshahr, Republic Day

The Gautam Budh Nagar police has increased patrolling and checking at public places ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bulandshahr on Thursday and the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on Friday, senior police officers said. Inspections were also carried out at railway stations, metro stations, bus stands and local markets, among other places that witness a heavy footfall, especially on Republic Day. More security checks will be carried out till Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Modi will be visiting Bulandshahr on January 25 to kick off the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, senior officers said. As the PM is likely to travel via road from Delhi to Bulandshahr, police said a heavy contingent of police personnel will be deployed along the route for security.

“The route from Delhi to Bulandshahr, via the NH-91 stretch falling in Greater Noida, has been divided into three zones and personnel have been deployed at each exit point of the route, in a 2km radius. All restaurants, dhabas, and hotels along the route will be checked by local police as a security precaution,” said Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law & order), Noida.

Senior officers on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements at malls and crowded areas of Noida and Greater Noida along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. The heightened security measures, police said, was also on account of Republic Day celebrations, Meena said.

“Inspections were also carried out at railway stations, metro stations, bus stands and local markets, among other places that witness a heavy footfall, especially on Republic Day. More security checks will be carried out till Friday,” the officer said.

The additional CP said private security personnel deployed at public places have been instructed to report any suspicious activity to the police.

“We are holding interactions with private security agencies, including those engaged by shopping malls, as well as market associations to review security protocols. General awareness is being created by local police officers instructing them to immediately inform the local police on emergency number 112 in case of any suspicious activity,” said Meena.