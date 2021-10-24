Noida: Police to educate slum kids to stop them from begging, open six schools

The Noida police has launched a campaign -- ‘Sab Paden Sab Baden’ -- with an aim to educate children who have been accidentally engaged in begging, usually at traffic intersections in the city. Police officials will teach these children at slum clusters, and road stretches where they beg daily.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, they have also roped in Genpact in its “outreach campaign” as they want to educate and bring these children into the “mainstream of society” so that they do not waste their lives begging on the streets. They have also roped in the basic education department to get these children enrolled in nearby schools.

“We have a mission to bring these children back into the mainstream of society through our outreach campaign, and ensure that they do not get involved in crime or other anti-social activities. As of now, we have set up six schools in slum clusters, and more such schools will be opened in the near future to reach out to those children in need,” said Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The six schools have been opened at slum clusters in Noida sectors 14A, 44, 63, 76, 84, and the Noida Extension as both parents of the target children go to nearby construction sites or factories for work, said the officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anti-human trafficking units have conducted a survey on areas where the children were seen begging on roads. After the survey was completed, we decided to set up schools in these slum clusters, taking their parents on board. We are teaching at least 300 children at these six sites. We will conduct another survey on other such areas to reach out to the children there too,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, who is also heading the project.

“These children are in the age group of 5-12 years, and have not gone to school ever. We have a target to teach and prepare them for schools in a year’s time as they have no exposure to any school earlier. Once they finish this period at our facilities, we will send them to nearby schools as the basic education department is also supporting us. We will keep a track of each child via facial mapping, to ensure that they continue their education at those schools,” Shukla added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police are also providing books and food to these children on a daily basis, and engaging their families in this mission, so that they do not get involved in anti-social activities and spoil their lives, said the deputy commissioner of police of Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday.

“Parents of these children are happy with the system. They were worried about the future of their children, as they either get involved in crime cases or get addicted to drugs, along with other beggars,” said Shukla, adding that each school at the six sites has at least five to six teachers who teach them through videos, storytelling, and games to keep up their interest in the school.

“Genpact has, via corporate social responsibility, donated funds for tents, chairs, laptops, food, and other required services at these facilities,” said Shukla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}