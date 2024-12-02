Noida: Puzzle parking to be built in Sector 124

NOIDA: The Noida authority is all set to develop a puzzle parking lot in Sector 124 that is home to hundreds of multinational firms and other commercial spaces. The directions came as the Lokesh M and officials inspected various sites in multiple sectors including 44, 45, 96, 97, 98, 100, 124, 150, 157 and 151 among others. (HT Photo)

The move follows directions from Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority, with the authority observing that due to shortage of parking space, office goers are inconvenienced daily. Besides the officials have been asked to promptly act against illegal constructions.

The directions came as the Lokesh M and officials inspected various sites in multiple sectors including 44, 45, 96, 97, 98, 100, 124, 150, 157 and 151 among others. The authority’s civil department has identified a vacant plot, located amid MNCs offices in Sector 124, where the puzzle parking will be built.

“We have directed the staff to prepare a detailed plan about the puzzle parking keeping in mind the requirements of the offices located in and around Sector 124. Once the staff gives a presentation about the parking, the authority will take the project to the next stage to create more parking space so that the parking crisis issue can be addressed,” the CEO said.

The authority will put forth the detailed plan presentation in about 15 days.

The puzzle parking has been found to be an option to address the parking shortage issue as it can accommodate more cars and the authority can build it at small spaces. In puzzle parking, automation helps in parking a car in vertical layers accommodating more cars in small spaces, said officials.

The CEO has directed the civil department to create puzzle parking in Sector 62, 124 and other areas, where office goers do not find adequate space for parking, and these sectors are not left with the much land, where multi-level car parking can be built.

During inspection, the CEO found that a banquet hall was being built in Kondli village without due approval, footpath was unkempt in Sector 44, 24, 25 and 126 among others areas.

“We have directed the land department to check the land on which the banquet hall was found being built. If the banquet hall is being built in violation of norms, the authority will take appropriate action. Also, we have directed the staff to address issues related with footpaths, roadside areas and other areas,” said Lokesh M.