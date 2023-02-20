Noida: Realty project details to go online soon

Details of ongoing realty projects will now be uploaded on the website of the Noida authority beginning next week, officials said on Sunday, following demands raised by homebuyers to maintain transparency and safeguard the interests of investors.

The details will be available on www.noidaauthorityonline.

According to officials, there are at least 120 ongoing housing projects in Noida. “We will upload all details of the ongoing realty projects within a week’s time as the process to do the same is underway. The project details available online will benefit the homebuyers who can take a decision on the basis of details available about a project,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority will upload details in two categories — realtors whose projects are ready for registry, and defaulting realtors who have failed to clear dues.

The project details will include the number of towers having occupancy certificate, status of financial dues of a project, its registry, project area, density, map, besides details of clearances such as fire safety and lift, among others.

According to officials, there are around 1 lakh homebuyers in Noida who are unable to execute the registry of their respective flats due to defaulting realtors. Besides, most of the ongoing housing projects are yet to obtain occupancy certificates, said officials.

“Buyers need to be informed whether they will be able to get a registry in a project. We have been demanding for many years that such details put online,” said Kapil Singh, a buyer based in XXX.