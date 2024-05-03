Noida resident arrested after deep fake video of UP CM posted from his account

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) Noida unit on Thursday arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly circulating an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deep fake video of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on social media platform X, said officers, adding that the edited video shows the CM asking questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shyam Kishore in police custody. (HT Photo)

Since being posted on Wednesday, the video had been viewed over 5,000 times till Thursday afternoon on the social media platform.

“The accused has been identified as Shyam Kishore, aged around 50, who hails from Lakhimpur Khiri. Here he resides with his family members in Barola in Sector 49, Noida,” said Assistant superintendent of police (UPSTF, Noida), Rajkumar Mishra.

“On Wednesday, we received a tip-off that an AI-generated deep fake video of the UP chief minister was doing the rounds on social media platform. Taking cognisance of the video, the social media account was traced and the accused arrested from his home on Thursday around 6am,” the officer said, adding that a mobile phone was confiscated from the suspect’s possession.

During investigation, Kishore revealed that he downloaded the video from another account of X on Wednesday and uploaded it, the officer said.

“We are tracing the origin of the video as it is a crime to circulate AI-generated deep fake videos to mislead people,” Mishra said.

A case under Section 468 (forgery) and 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act was registered against Kishore at the Cyber Crime Branch in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday. The accused was produced before the court, said police, adding that further investigations were underway.