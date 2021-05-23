Noida: Residential bodies collaborate with hospitals for vaccinations

Noida residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) are collaborating with hospitals to help vaccinate people on their premises.

With the district suffering a vaccine shortage and the vaccination drive having expanded to all adults, residents have been finding it tough to book their slots.

“We are creating a database for the 18-44 age group from several societies in Greater Noida West. We already have almost 2,000 entries. Once we have the necessary information, we will share it with the Noida-based Fortis hospital Sector 62 and provide logistical support in organising camps in societies. We plan to start the camps by next week,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association.

He said each resident will be charged ₹1050 for the shot and the camp will may be held next week.

Residents will have to register on the Co-Win portal, submit it to their RWA that will then forward it to the hospital, said Kumar.

Fortis did not respond to request for comment.

In another plan, those who are at least 45 years old and in need of their second vaccine shot can opt for an on-spot registration at another Noida hospital. People will need to share the Co-Win registration number that they had got for the first shot.

“The hospital will offer 50 doses on a first-come, first-serve basis. The usual private centre charges have to be paid and the beneficiaries have to carry their Aadhaar card with them,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association.

Societies are also working on registering and scheduling appointments for their staff.

“We have volunteers who are now registering the staff of the society (Stellar Kings Court, sector 50) like domestic helps, drivers, housekeeping staff, etc. The staff has been asked to bring their IDs to help with this. Once we have more vaccine availability, we hope to get them all inoculated as soon as possible,” said Singh.

“No administrative or health department permission is required for setting up vaccination camps. Hospitals and residential bodies can collaborate and organise drives,” said Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief medical officer, Deepak Ohri.

“Health ministry guidelines are very clear for vaccination sites and if the requisite conditions are met, such camps by residential bodies are encouraged,” said district maigistrate Suhas LY.