Noida News
noida news

Noida: Residents hold virtual sessions, small camps on Yoga Day

Noida: On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day, several Noida residents took to the exercises with gusto across the city
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:32 PM IST


Noida: On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day, several Noida residents took to the exercises with gusto across the city.

Individuals, residential bodies, institutions, etc participated in the day via small camps, at home or in virtual workshops.

“Practice of yoga, especially pranayama, is good for a healthy lifestyle. I defeated Covid-19 after fighting for nearly 15 days. However, I kept facing issues like fatigue, shortness of breath, etc. I was advised post-Covid care and since then have been practicing yoga regularly. Now I have recovered almost completely and I urge people to engage in these activities for a healthier life,” said KK Jain, secretary general, federation of Noida residents’ welfare associations.

Officials from the district administration, the police department, etc also participated in various yoga camps across the city.

“Senior officials participated in a yoga camp at the police lines on Monday morning, following all necessary Covid guidelines. They have urged all personnel to incorporate the practice in their daily lives for better health,” said a police spokesperson.

“Over 23,000 students joined in from all across the country to celebrate the international Yoga Day and World Music Day through a live virtual workshop, which was aired from our Noida studio. Conducting the workshop virtually seemed most appropriate keeping in mind the pandemic. The idea was to promote the activity with children in an interactive manner,” said a spokesperson for Routes2roots, a cultural exchange-based NGO.

Meanwhile, a group of bicyclists in the city said they rode for 50 kilometres on Monday morning to promote exercising among the youth.

“We started from Sector 34 and went via Sector 61 to the elevated road on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway before coming back. Any form of exercise helps with both mental and physical health, whether it is yoga or bicycling. They are good forms of stress relief as well, especially for the youth,” said Dharmendra Sharma, president, sector 34, RWA.

