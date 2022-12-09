Noida residents meet new CP, seek regular meetings for better security

Noida: Resident groups met the new Noida police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Thursday and asked for frequent meetings with police officials so that the security arrangements across the city can be strengthened.

Residents from District Development Residents’ Welfare Association (DDRWA) also raised concerns over unruly auto and e-rickshaw drivers and asked for parking arrangements for them so that road space can be freed for movement.

“Autorickshaws and e-rickshaws are completely unorganized and often children below 18 years of age are driving these rickshaws without license. Registration and investigation of these vehicle drivers should be ensured. The stands for these rickshaws and taxis should also be formalised. This will give them designated space and free up a lot of road space and will also ensure road safety,” said Sanjeev Kumar, senior vice president and media incharge, DDRWA.

He added that the group comprising RWA representatives of several RWAs across the city, also requested to make mandatory police verification of tenants, drivers, domestic workers/maids, security guards etc. in the city and village. The resident groups also requested to increase police patrolling across in the city, especially at night.

After the CP joined last week, this was the first time that the RWA representatives had a formal meeting to discuss policing and security issues.

The CP, meanwhile, also conducted surprise inspection of Phase 2 and Surajpur police stations on Wednesday night and instructed officials to ensure that all records are properly maintained and traffic situation is monitored regularly.