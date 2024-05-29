Noida residents oppose mobile tower in green belt area

Residents of Sector 108 in Noida said a space that was designated as a green belt in their locality has been taken over for the setting up a mobile phone tower and alleged that no consent was obtained from the residents’ welfare association (RWA) nor a notice issued to them to inform them about the development. A structure for installing a mobile tower has come up in Block B of Sector 108 in the green belt area of around 20-25 metres. The mobile tower, once set up, would be only 12 metres from the residential flats, said residents. (HT Photo)

Residents complained that the setting up of mobile tower there would pose a health risk to those living in the area as radiations from the tower have been known to cause health complications. Despite complaining the matter, no action was taken to address the issue, said the RWA, adding that they will not allow the tower installation in the green belt.

“A structure for installing a mobile tower has come up in Block B of Sector 108 in the green belt area of around 20-25 metres. The mobile tower, once set up, would be only 12 metres from the residential flats,” said Vinod Sharma, Sector 108 RWA president.

“No consent of the RWA was taken prior to the installation of the base structure of the mobile tower,” said Sharma.

Residents said they have been appealing for the removal of the structure and demanding that the plan for installing the tower be withdrawn.

“The upcoming mobile tower is being set up very close to the residential plots here. This is a major risk to the health of several residents living in its vicinity,” said Ajeet Singh, a resident of Sector 108 and former PVVNL employee.

Another resident, Babu Lal, said, “The authority has been turning a blind eye to the complaints of residents and allowing this to happen, even though everyone knows about the ill effects of having a mobile tower in a residential area.”

Noida Authority officials said all works were being carried out as per the guidelines of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

“There is a Supreme Court ruling as well to ensure installation of mobile towers wherever required. As per the centres’ policy, mobile towers are now supposed to be installed in the green belt areas unlike before when these were also installed on private buildings/houses. As per the policy, a distance of around 16.5 metre has to be ensured between the tower and a residential building but we have been ensuring a distance of 30 metres, which is double the mandated distance,” said Anand Mohan, deputy director, horticulture, Noida authority.

Officials said under the process, the authority/department has to ensure that no residential building is developed within a 45 degree angle measured from the top of the tower.

“We are not required to take the RWA’s consent for carrying out such work,” said Mohan.