Noida residents raise issue of illegal encroachments during meet with officials

Representatives of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA) discussed illegal encroachment in residential sectors at a meeting held at their Sector 5 office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by members of over 35 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and senior officials of the Noida authority, including Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager (CGM), and in-charge of five work circles of Noida.

“Majority of the RWAs complained of illegal encroachment in residential sectors. Shopowners, illegal vendors, hawkers, and carts have created nuisance for residents. Encroachment on roads and sidewalks leads to traffic congestion and inconveniences pedestrians,” said Yogendra Sharma, president, FONRWA.

KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA, said that though the authority carried out several anti-encroachment drives earlier, not much has changed. “The drives conducted by the authority have failed to remove encroachers permanently. They return to the spot after officials leave. Hence, there is a need to conduct regular campaigns to get rid of illegal vendors, hawkers and handcarts in the sectors and markets,” he said.

Other representatives raised concerns regarding construction of ramps by new buildings in some sectors. “New buildings and houses are constructing ramps which encroach roads and cover rainwater drains. If left unchecked, they will result in traffic issues and waterlogging during the rainy season. We have requested officials to stop the construction of such ramps,” said Brig VK Bhatt, president, RWA, Sector 31, Block A.

CGM Tyagi said that concerned officials have been directed to resolve the issues at the earliest. “We have taken note of the concerns raised by the RWAs and will address them on priority,” he said.

