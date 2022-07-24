Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff

Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The government has withdrawn the ₹7 per unit maximum slab for urban consumers and capped it for ₹6.50 per unit.

The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited (NPCL). However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month.

Manish Kumar, a resident of a high-rise in Greater Noida West and member of Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA) said, “Residents of Greater Noida and NPCL customers will be highly benefitted with the 10% reduction in electricity tariff. Reduction in electricity tariff is a huge relief at a time when cost inflation is at its peak”.

However, residents of high-rise societies have raised concerns on whether NPCL will be able to get the same implemented by private builders.

Rajiva Singh, a resident of a high-rise society in Sector 50 and president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association (NOFAA) said, “Whenever there is an increase in power tariff, the builder-managed societies with single point metering systems pass on the inflated prices to the residents. But when the tariffs are reduced, they fail to implement the same, which is not a correct practice. They should make sure all such reduced tariff benefits are passed to the high-rise residents, who are the end users”.

NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said, “The tariff rebate has to be given to the end consumers. If the builders do not provide it, then action will be taken against them”. He said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.

