Noida schools to remain shut on July 23 for Sawan Shivratri; some shift online on July 22

Schools across Gautam Budh Nagar will remain closed on Wednesday, July 23, in view of Sawan Shivratri, the district education department announced on Monday. A long snarl on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Monday, The school closure notice anticipated more such traffic disruptions in the next couple of days. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The directive applies to all government, aided, and private recognised schools from classes 1 to 12. However, some private institutions have opted to conduct online classes on Tuesday, July 22, citing anticipated traffic disruptions due to the Kanwar Yatra.

“Wednesday, July 23, has been declared a local holiday for all government and recognized schools in the district on account of Sawan Shivratri. The order covers all classes from 1 to 12,” said Dharamveer Singh, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

Amity International School, Noida, has announced a shift to online classes on July 22, followed by a holiday on July 23. “In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and associated traffic and safety concerns, classes will be conducted online on Tuesday. Additionally, the school will remain closed on Wednesday for Sawan Shivratri,” said Renu Singh, director principal, in a circular to parents.

Cambridge School, Noida, and Vishwa Bharti Public School, Sector 28, Noida, have also issued circulars confirming closure on July 23. “The school, including the admin office, will remain closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, on account of Shiv Ratri (Jal Abhishek), as per the district magistrate’s order,” said a note from the principal of Vishwa Bharti.

Other institutions that have declared a holiday on Wednesday include JBM Global School, Ryan International School (Greater Noida), DPS Greater Noida, and Mayoor School, Noida.

Meanwhile, several schools such as Army Public School, Somerville International, Bal Bharati Public School, Ryan International School (Noida), and Kendriya Vidyalaya are yet to make formal announcements, though official communication is expected by Tuesday.

Manoj Kataria, founder of the Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Association (GPWA), said updates from schools are currently based on inputs from parents and students. “A few schools have opted for online classes on July 22 and most have confirmed a holiday on July 23. Some may issue circulars tomorrow, but all are expected to comply with the district order,” he said.

Parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for any last-minute updates.