Noida schools to remain shut on Saturday as well due to heavy rain, waterlogging

Schools from Classes 1-8 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, will remain closed on Saturday (September 24) as well due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, the district school inspector said.

"In compliance with the permission / order dated 23.09.2022 of District Magistrate Gautam Budh Nagar, keeping in view the safety of the students working in the schools due to heavy rains and excessive waterlogging on the roads, students from class 1 to 8 in all the schools of all the boards. The date 24.09.2022 is declared as a holiday, so all the principals/headmasters should ensure compliance of the above order," the order states.

Heavy rains on Thursday and a forecast of more in the coming two to three days had resulted in schools being shut in Noida and Greater Noida for Classes 1-8 on Friday.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddha Nagar, had witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday and earlier in the week.

Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

Traffic crawls in rain-soaked Delhi

Meanwhile, New Delhi reeled under traffic snarls and waterlogging woes with several key road stretches dotted with puddles of water as incessant rains lashed the city for a second consecutive day on Friday.

The weather department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi while heavy rains are expected at a couple of locations.

The heavy rains disrupted the traffic movement with drivers having to negotiate waterlogged roads and stretches obstructed by fallen trees.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey keeping the rainfall in mind.

(With inputs from PTI)

