Noida Sec 51 residents demand equal access to recreational club

NOIDA: Residents of Noida’s Sector 51 are objecting to a recently opened recreational club facility primarily for residents of Sector 50, contending that it should also be available for use to them as well as people from adjacent pockets, at uniform membership fees. Residents Welfare Association (from Sector 51) has underlined that the club is in proximity to their sector. Hence, it must cater to maximum residents with uniform membership fees for all. (HT Photo)

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) (from Sector 51) has underlined that the club is in proximity to Sector 51. Hence, it must cater to maximum residents with an increased participation and number of members by including nearby sectors. It has requested Noida Authority to consider their demands.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, president, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA), Sector 51, the club’s membership is available for Sector 50 residents at cheaper rates.

“Neither the authorities nor the residents can afford the development of such a facility individually in every sector. Thus, it should cater to maximum residents by increasing their participation and increasing the number of members by including the nearby sectors as well. In this way, the facility will be able to serve other residents equally,” he said.

The RWA wants uniformity in the club’s membership.

“If the club is charging ₹1,00,000 for the membership for Sector 50 residents, a similar amount should be charged from Sector 51 residents. We will not pay ₹3,00,000 for the membership. The rules should be uniform for all, as it will be operated by the authority and all residents should be treated equally,” added Kumar.

Association members and residents want that the areas including Sector 51, Sector 41, Sector 42, and other pockets in close proximity of Sector 50 should be taken into consideration for the same.

Noida Authority officials, meanwhile, said that it is not possible to meet the demand as it would be challenging to rope in other sectors as well whose residents would also demand uniform charges for the facilities.

The preference will be given to Sector 50 residents, the officials added while requesting anonymity.

Developed at a cost of ₹5.34 crore, the recreational club was recently inaugurated in Sector 50 of Noida, with various facilities including party hall, kitchen, restaurant, kitty room, gym, office, garden area among other amenities.

The facility was a longstanding demand of the area’s residents in the light of absence of a space for organising cultural events, parties, community programmes, and other activities.