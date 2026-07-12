Noida Sector 46 residents flag ‘rampant’ garbage dumping

Noida: Residents of Sector 46 have raised concerns over “rampant” garbage dumping in and around their locality, alleging that a vacant plot in neighbouring Sector 42 has turned into an “unofficial dumping ground,” posing environmental and public health risks.

Locals alleged a vacant plot in neighbouring Sector 42 has turned into an “unofficial dumping ground” (HT)

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According to Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, the sector houses around 2,500 residents. Residents said the ongoing monsoon has worsened the situation, with rain intensifying foul odours and making it difficult for people to breathe.

“An illegal dumping ground has been set up in Sector 42, opposite Sector 46. Debris and garbage from across the city are being dumped here. For about a month, we have been in talks with Noida Authority officials regarding this dumping ground, but we have received no response. Citizens and residents are facing severe difficulty in breathing. The entire area has become highly polluted. This is extremely harmful to the environment,” said Sanjay Awana, general secretary of the Sector 46 RWA.

Awana added that residents of nearby sectors, including sectors 42 and 48, are also being affected by the dumping.

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{{^usCountry}} “The situation is worsening day by day. The designated dumping ground is in Sector 130, but instead, garbage trucks are dumping waste on this vacant plot. This has been happening for years and has now become unbearable, with trucks arriving throughout the day. Even if the waste is cleared for a day, the problem returns because dumping in Sector 42 has become a routine practice,” said Vijay Singh Rana, president of the RWA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation is worsening day by day. The designated dumping ground is in Sector 130, but instead, garbage trucks are dumping waste on this vacant plot. This has been happening for years and has now become unbearable, with trucks arriving throughout the day. Even if the waste is cleared for a day, the problem returns because dumping in Sector 42 has become a routine practice,” said Vijay Singh Rana, president of the RWA. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Noida authority denied that the site was an illegal dumping ground and said the waste was being dumped by residents from nearby sectors.

“It is not a legal dumping ground. Residents from nearby sectors come and dump garbage in the area as it is vacant. The plot will be cleared by tomorrow (Sunday) at the latest,” said RK Sharma, senior manager (Health), Noida authority.