Noida sizzles at 42 degrees Celsius; air quality ‘very poor’

Noida: The city sizzled as the mercury crossed 42 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday, with the weather department expecting the day time temperatures to be warm and dry for two days.

According to the India Meteorological department (IMD), Noida saw a maximum and minimum temperature of 42.3°C and 33.2°C on Wednesday, a rise of over two and three °C, respectively, from the previous day. At the Safdarjung observatory, considered the average for the National Capital Region, the minimum and maximum temperature was recorded at 42.2°C and 31.4°C, respectively.

According to weather analysts, the city is likely to remain dry and warm, with only marginal change in temperature for two days. However, some respite seems to be on the horizon with light rain showers likely on Sunday.

“The maximum and minimum temperature will remain almost the same for two days, however, there could be a variation in temperature by a decimal point or two. The major change or respite from excessive heat is expected between June 12 and 13, when either the western or eastern Uttar Pradesh, including parts of the NCR, will see light rain showers or comparative cooler easterly winds,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida deteriorated with Wednesday seeing ‘very poor’ air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on a scale of 0 to 500, on Wednesday was 347 against 223 a day earlier. Greater Noida’s AQI was against 338 against 245 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 300 against 228 a day earlier.

The AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very-poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.