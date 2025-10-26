Edit Profile
    Noida society demands smart meter bills’ details from PVVNL

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 5:02 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    Chief engineer (PVVNL, Noida) Sanjay Kumar Jain said the department is aware of the concerns raised by residents regarding billing and related issues (HT Archive)
    Chief engineer (PVVNL, Noida) Sanjay Kumar Jain said the department is aware of the concerns raised by residents regarding billing and related issues (HT Archive)

    NOIDA: Residents of Pocket-A, Express View Apartments in Sector 105, Noida, have sought discom officials’ accountability over allegedly not being sent properly detailed electricity bills since installation of smart meters by the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida nearly four months ago.

    According to residents, the old meters in their society were replaced around three to four months earlier. But residents claim to have received a few SMS alerts, showing only the payable amount - with no details of consumption or meter readings.

    Residents allege that PVVNL’s lack of communication and delay in implementing the digital billing process have caused confusion.

    “We have not received a single detailed bill since installation of smart meters. Only a few residents received SMS messages with lump-sum amounts, many of which are 35-40% higher than our previous bills,” said Baldev Singh Negi, general secretary of the RWA. “We met officials at the Sector 108 sub-division office who told us that the smart billing system is yet to be fully implemented. But this uncertainty has left all residents in the dark,” he said.

    Residents alleged that they cannot verify their consumption without detailed readings. Transparency is missing, and that they have no email notifications or access to any billing portal.

    There are 192 flats in the society of which, around 95% are occupied, said the RWA as it urged PVVNL to expedite the implementation of the smart billing system and issue detailed, transparent bills to prevent confusion and restore consumer trust.

    Chief engineer (PVVNL, Noida) Sanjay Kumar Jain said the department is aware of the concerns raised by residents regarding billing and related issues. “A team will be sent to the spot to look into the matter in detail and address the residents’ grievances soon,” the official said. He added that the issue will be examined thoroughly to identify the cause of complaints, and corrective steps will be undertaken, wherever necessary.”

    • Maria Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Maria Khan

      Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida.

