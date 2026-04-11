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Noida student’s drowning: Murder case against 3 friends

Police filed a murder case against three friends after a college student drowned in Noida. The family demands a fair investigation into the incident.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Arun Singh, Noida
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Days after a 23-year-old college student drowned in a water-filled vacant plot belonging to the Noida Authority in Sector 94, police on Friday registered a murder case against three of his friends at the Sector 126 police station, based on a complaint by the deceased man’s family.

Senior police officers said the family has also demanded a “fair investigation” into the incident (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

Senior police officers said the family has also demanded a “fair investigation” into the incident that took place on Wednesday.

Harshit Bhatt drowned in the water-filled vacant plot in Sector 94 on Wednesday after he and his three college friends went there to celebrate the culmination of their exams. According to police, one of his friends tried to save him, but Bhatt sank in the deep water.

Sector 126 station house officer Sumnesh Kumar said, “On the complaint by the deceased man’s mother, a murder case under Section 103 of the BNS has been registered against three friends at the Sector 126 police station.”

Police said no arrests have been made yet and an investigation is underway.

While speaking to HT, Bhatt’s uncle Santosh Joshi said, “The entire incident reminds us of the techie’s drowning in Sector 150 a few weeks ago. The plot where Harshit died should have been fully fenced, and authorities should have taken steps to ensure that such plots do not get waterlogged.”

“We have demanded a fair investigation and asked the police to probe why only my nephew entered the pit. Maybe he was instigated to do so,” he added.

According to the uncle, Bhatt’s father, Lalit Chandra Bhatt, an army man posted in Leh, had to walk several kilometres to reach the main road, from where his company commander helped arrange transport to the airport. The cremation was conducted late Thursday evening after Lalit reached Ghaziabad around 4pm.

“My nephew was excited to get a job after the last semester of his Bachelor of Physical Education programme. He had attended two placement opportunities in the last two weeks.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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