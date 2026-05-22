Noida to build diamond-shaped interchange at Bhangel Elevated road

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday said that it has decided to build a diamond-shaped interchange at the Bhangel Elevated road for its seamless connectivity with Vishwakarma Road.

The interchange will be constructed at Sector 49/107. To be built near Sunworld Vanalika Sector 107 on one side and Hanuman Temple in Sector 49 on other side, this interchange will play a key role in connecting nearby areas including 7 X sectors, said officials. (HT Archive)

The interchange will be constructed at Sector 49/107. To be built near Sunworld Vanalika Sector 107 on one side and Hanuman Temple in Sector 49 on other side, this interchange will play a key role in connecting nearby areas including 7 X sectors, said officials.

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The Noida authority had in 2024 conducted a study that suggested that a diamond shape inter change will be suitable due to the location, and requirement of providing entry and exit seamlessly to both sides and areas located towards sector 107/47, and 49/79. This study prompted the authority to go for this design, said officials.

In a diamond interchange, vehicles use four ramps shaped roughly like a diamond. The loops create a continuous movement, reducing congestion.

The 4.5km Bhangel Elevated Road was opened to the public in November 2025. But due to lack of loops, people faced problem to reach nearby areas, said officials.

“The Bhangel Elevated Road begins from Agahpur pump in Sector 51 to Noida SEZ (special economic zone). The thousands of commuters use this road to travel from Noida to Greater Noida, Surajpur and Dadri,” SP Singh, general manager of Noida authority told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} There is currently no loop that can connect elevated road with area around it. In this condition, commuters traveling to nearby areas like Sector 41, 42, 47, 48, 107, and 7 X sectors like Sector 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, and 79 among others do not use this elevated road, as they can’t exit or enter this new route, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is currently no loop that can connect elevated road with area around it. In this condition, commuters traveling to nearby areas like Sector 41, 42, 47, 48, 107, and 7 X sectors like Sector 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, and 79 among others do not use this elevated road, as they can’t exit or enter this new route, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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They said the Authority has thus decided to make a diamond shaped interchange at this point. The interchange will have four connecting ramps which will help people in entry and exit to Elevated Road from Vishwakarma road, they added.

On Thursday, Noida authority issued a tender to hire an agency and bidders bidding for the project must have prior experience in construction of flyovers, elevated roads, grade separators, interchanges or loop ramps. The ₹66 crore project will be developed in 18 months. Last date of application is June 9 and the tenders will be opened on June 10.

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To be sure, the Bhangel Elevated road’s construction began only in June 2020 after being proposed in 2013. With repeated delays over funding gaps, design changes and slow approvals, the original December 2022 deadline was extended multiple times. It finally completed over five years, said officials.

The six-lane flyover built at ₹608 crore cuts travel time between Noida and Dadri from nearly 40 minutes to about five by diverting traffic onto the elevated road. It was to ease congestion on the heavily encroached Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road below for commuters headed to Salarpur, Chhalera, Barola, Bhangel, Agahpur and nearby villages.

At present the DSC road is in poor condition due to excavation works for the elevated road.

The Authority said that the repair works will be carried out in a week and the stretch will be resurfaced before monsoon.