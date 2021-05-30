Noida to expedite completion of civic and infrastructure projects

NOIDA: The Noida authority said that it has decided to expedite work on all projects, disrupted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari earlier in the week held a review of projects in multiple departments, including horticulture, property, electrical and water, via videoconferencing and directed staff and private agencies to expedite the work. The CEO also reviewed progress of projects online with departmental heads.

Currently there are 172 projects, including repair of drains, footpaths and roads, across Noida. Apart from these, at least 177 new maintenance projects of civic services are proposed. The CEO directed that the maintenance work should be done on priority, before the monsoon season begins.

“The staff has been directed to repair all potholes in city roads within 24 hours. If the potholes are repaired in 24 hours then concerned work circle will face disciplinary action,” said Maheshwari.

The authority is resurfacing the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and building underpasses between sectors 154 and 150, a 5.5-km elevated road at Dadri road, an underpass at Parthala and an indoor stadium in Sector 21, among other works.

“The progress on these projects is unsatisfactory and the work should be expedited so that these can be delivered at earliest,” said Maheshwari.

She also directed the horticulture department to expedite the work on its projects. She asked the work on Dog Park in Sector 137 and ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ to be fast-tracked.

“If the private company engaged to prepare terms and conditions for these two parks will not ready the report on terms in next 3 days then the action should be initiated against the firm,” said Maheshwari.

The CEO directed the computer department to address work applications of residents online without further delay. She directed to address all complaints filed in the last one month on priority basis.