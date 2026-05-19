Noida to install 1,949 CCTV cameras for ‘Safe City’

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it will install 1,949 cameras at 561 locations across the city under its Safe City project that aims to strengthen surveillance, traffic management and emergency response infrastructure.

The Safe City project aims to create an integrated ICT-based monitoring system across Noida through CCTV surveillance, intelligent traffic management systems, emergency panic buttons and public address systems, said officials. (HT Archive)

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During a review meeting held on last Friday, the authority decided to issue a revised tender for the project within the next two weeks after the earlier tender failed to draw suitable bidders, the Authority said in an official statement.

The Safe City project aims to create an integrated ICT-based monitoring system across Noida through CCTV surveillance, intelligent traffic management systems, emergency panic buttons and public address systems, said officials.

The revised proposal has expanded the scope of several facilities planned under the project, they added.

“The emergency buttons, earlier proposed at 100 locations, will now be installed at 147 spots across the city. The Safe City project will also include automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at 100 locations, variable message display boards at 20 locations and public address systems at 418 locations. We’ve asked the staff to revise the plan and submit the details so that the project can be taken to the next stage,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Krishna Karunesh.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority will set up an integrated command and control centre in Sector 94 along with a dedicated data centre and backup storage facility to ensure uninterrupted surveillance and monitoring operations, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority will set up an integrated command and control centre in Sector 94 along with a dedicated data centre and backup storage facility to ensure uninterrupted surveillance and monitoring operations, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Noida police personnel will monitor live feeds from cameras round the clock through the centralised system, they said, adding that the existing surveillance cameras installed across Noida will also be integrated into the platform for comprehensive citywide monitoring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noida police personnel will monitor live feeds from cameras round the clock through the centralised system, they said, adding that the existing surveillance cameras installed across Noida will also be integrated into the platform for comprehensive citywide monitoring. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project will include both fixed and pan-tilt-zoom cameras that will cover residential sectors, industrial areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, shopping malls and markets. The CCTV cameras equipped with ANPR technology will also help in traffic monitoring and law enforcement, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project will include both fixed and pan-tilt-zoom cameras that will cover residential sectors, industrial areas, hospitals, schools, colleges, shopping malls and markets. The CCTV cameras equipped with ANPR technology will also help in traffic monitoring and law enforcement, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Control Centre will be managed by police for city surveillance and law enforcement through CCTV Cameras, public awareness, proactive monitoring for any situation and manage the VIP and emergency movement, etc, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Control Centre will be managed by police for city surveillance and law enforcement through CCTV Cameras, public awareness, proactive monitoring for any situation and manage the VIP and emergency movement, etc, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The ₹212-crore project is expected to be completed within one year.

Officials said the initiative is being implemented under the Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund scheme to improve safety and security for women and children in public spaces.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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