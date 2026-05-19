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Noida to install 1,949 CCTV cameras for ‘Safe City’

Noida will install 1,949 surveillance cameras under its ₹212-crore Safe City project, enhancing safety, traffic management, and emergency response.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it will install 1,949 cameras at 561 locations across the city under its Safe City project that aims to strengthen surveillance, traffic management and emergency response infrastructure.

The Safe City project aims to create an integrated ICT-based monitoring system across Noida through CCTV surveillance, intelligent traffic management systems, emergency panic buttons and public address systems, said officials. (HT Archive)

During a review meeting held on last Friday, the authority decided to issue a revised tender for the project within the next two weeks after the earlier tender failed to draw suitable bidders, the Authority said in an official statement.

The Safe City project aims to create an integrated ICT-based monitoring system across Noida through CCTV surveillance, intelligent traffic management systems, emergency panic buttons and public address systems, said officials.

The revised proposal has expanded the scope of several facilities planned under the project, they added.

“The emergency buttons, earlier proposed at 100 locations, will now be installed at 147 spots across the city. The Safe City project will also include automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at 100 locations, variable message display boards at 20 locations and public address systems at 418 locations. We’ve asked the staff to revise the plan and submit the details so that the project can be taken to the next stage,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Krishna Karunesh.

The 212-crore project is expected to be completed within one year.

Officials said the initiative is being implemented under the Centre’s Nirbhaya Fund scheme to improve safety and security for women and children in public spaces.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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