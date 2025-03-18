Menu Explore
Noida to launch anti-cervical cancer drive for girls

ByMaria Khan
Mar 18, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Schools will require parental consent before vaccinating students, and a public awareness drive will also be launched, highlighting significance of the vaccine

NOIDA: To prevent cervical cancer among young girls, Noida is all set to roll out a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on March 20, health department officials said on Monday.

The HPV vaccine protects against high-risk HPV strains that can lead to cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. It is most effective if given to girls before adolescence. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The HPV vaccine protects against high-risk HPV strains that can lead to cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. It is most effective if given to girls before adolescence. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Under the initiative, girls aged nine and above will be vaccinated for free. The programme was recently finalised by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Schools will require parental consent before vaccinating students, and a public awareness drive will also be launched, highlighting significance of the vaccine, officials said.

Chief medical superintendent, Noida, Dr Renu Agarwal said that a timely vaccination could significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer. “HPV is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer and vaccinating girls at an early age provides lifelong protection. We aim to ensure that no girl is left behind,” she added.

Health department officials informed that Bivalent (Cervarix) will be administered in two doses (0 days and six months).

To be sure, cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cervix (lower part of the uterus) and is mainly caused by HPV infection. The HPV vaccine protects against high-risk HPV strains that can lead to cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. It is most effective if given to girls before adolescence.

Responsible for overseeing the execution of the campaign, Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix hospital, said: “Our priority is to make the vaccine easily accessible. We will oversee the execution of this campaign in coordination with the district administration.”

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Dharamveer Singh said: “Before rolling out the vaccination drive, we are holding a session with parents to address their concerns and inform them about the health benefits of the HPV vaccine.”

Schools will distribute consent forms in collaboration with the Basic Education Department to ensure a smooth rollout.

Moreover, teachers will be trained to sensitise students and their families about the vaccine’s role in preventing cervical cancer.

“HPV Vaccination is found to be the most effective when it is administered before any exposure to the virus, typically recommended for preteens i.e between 9 years to 15 years, but can be administered up to 45 years of age. The vaccine is very safe, extensive research has been conducted around it confirming its effectiveness in reducing HPV infections and HPV related health issues,” said Dr Latika Singh Sinsinwar, consultant, obstetrics & gynecology, Fortis Greater Noida.

