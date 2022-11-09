Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida to organise e-bidding of two group housing plots

Noida to organise e-bidding of two group housing plots

noida news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Whosoever will place the highest bid will get the plot and the authority is expected to generate better revenue by selling plots through e-bidding. The e-bids will be done through the State Bank of India portal, the authority informed

These two plots are located in Sector 146 and 151 along the Noida Expressway. The plot sizes for group housing projects range between 18,960 square metres and 94,202 square metres, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)
ByVinod Rajput, Noida

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it is likely to organise an e-bidding on November 11 of two group housing plots on sale in a scheme. The authority is allotting individual residential, industrial, commercial and the group housing plots via e-bidding for transparency and accountability.

Whosoever will place the highest bid will get the plot and the authority is expected to generate better revenue by selling plots through e-bidding. The authority on September 5 launched the group housing plot scheme after a gap of six years.The e-bids will be done through the State Bank of India portal, the authority informed

It offered nine plots for developing group housing projects but accepted bids against only two plots because other plots had some technical glitches. These two plots are located in Sector 146 and 151 along the Noida Expressway. The plot sizes for group housing projects range between 18,960 square metres and 94,202 square metres, officials said.

“We have got four bids against the two plots, which are being auctioned in this scheme. After the e-bidding is over, the authority will announce another scheme to allot the remaining group housing plots,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, “We will bring a fresh scheme for group housing, industries and individual soon; after we complete the process of ongoing scheme.”

“We have advised the applicants that they place their bids carefully as per the rules so that they commission no errors while placing bids,” said Maheshwari.

The authority’s advisory on placing the bids came after bidders made mistakes while placing online bids, that created needless hassles and inconvenience, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP