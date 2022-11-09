Noida to organise e-bidding of two group housing plots

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it is likely to organise an e-bidding on November 11 of two group housing plots on sale in a scheme. The authority is allotting individual residential, industrial, commercial and the group housing plots via e-bidding for transparency and accountability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whosoever will place the highest bid will get the plot and the authority is expected to generate better revenue by selling plots through e-bidding. The authority on September 5 launched the group housing plot scheme after a gap of six years.The e-bids will be done through the State Bank of India portal, the authority informed

It offered nine plots for developing group housing projects but accepted bids against only two plots because other plots had some technical glitches. These two plots are located in Sector 146 and 151 along the Noida Expressway. The plot sizes for group housing projects range between 18,960 square metres and 94,202 square metres, officials said.

“We have got four bids against the two plots, which are being auctioned in this scheme. After the e-bidding is over, the authority will announce another scheme to allot the remaining group housing plots,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, “We will bring a fresh scheme for group housing, industries and individual soon; after we complete the process of ongoing scheme.”

“We have advised the applicants that they place their bids carefully as per the rules so that they commission no errors while placing bids,” said Maheshwari.

The authority’s advisory on placing the bids came after bidders made mistakes while placing online bids, that created needless hassles and inconvenience, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON