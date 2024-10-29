Noida traders blame online deals for ‘tepid’ Diwali rush

As last-minute shopping plans for Diwali come together, some Noida markets are seeing fewer customers this time, say traders, even though the Dhanteras rush on Tuesday would belie their words. In bustling sectors known for their vibrant foot traffic, some shop owners said they were concerned about a noticeable dip in visitors. (HT Photo)

Retailers across sectors — from electronics and apparel to mobile phones and liquor — shared their challenges and also anecdotal signs that more or less pointed to changing consumer preferences and the online shift of the marketplace.

Some business owners said the rise of online shopping has cut into profits, transforming the retail landscape post-Covid.

At Honey Telecom, a popular store in Noida’s Sector 18 market, owner Yogesh Kumar said his spacious shop, usually packed with eager shoppers, now sits quietly as online platforms lure customers with competitive prices. “If anyone wants a new mobile, the difference between our prices and those online is huge,” Kumar said. “Even when we reduce our margins, we barely break even on flagship models. It’s tough to compete.”

To level the playing field, Kumar said an intervention is necessary — either by regulating online pricing or aligning it with offline rates. If prices were consistent across both channels, it could give brick-and-mortar stores a fair chance, he said.

In the Atta Market, a similar story unfolds. Noor Alam, owner of Top Collections, a garment shop, has seen a sharp drop in business this Diwali. “There was a time when on the days just before Diwali, there would be no space to stand in our shop,” he said. “Now, as you can see, the market is much quieter.”

While garment and electronic retailers struggle to compete with online prices, some sectors remain anchored in offline sales. Liquor, for example, remains strictly offline due to state regulations.

Yet even there, a prominent alcohol retailer in Noida noted a dip in sales this season. He speculated that economic factors, and perhaps even reduced disposable income could be impacting foot traffic.

“As online platforms grow, customers’ expectations and habits are changing, sometimes even in ways that indirectly affect high-margin items such as liquor,” he said.

Still, retailers remain optimistic about Diwali’s economic impact. Sushil Kumar Jain, convener of Confederation of All India Traders (Delhi-NCR) and president, Sector 18 Market Association, expressed hope that the season would end on a profitable note for traders.

In Noida’s malls, however, the scenes were more festive. Visitors and shoppers thronged most of them for last-minute shopping.

On Tuesday, on Dhanteras, most markets saw a heavy footfall as people shopped for metal utensils, gold and silver items.

For shoppers, though, the ease and competitive pricing of online stores is more preferable to congested markets. “The discounts in offline markets can be appealing, but online deals are often even more attractive,” she said.

“The quality of online products isn’t always consistent. If anyone wants to check quality firsthand, offline shopping is the better choice,” she said.

The decision between online and offline shopping also reflects generational preferences.

Sonali Biswas, another resident of Noida, said, “My children prefer buying everything online, but my husband trusts offline stores. For him, shopping in person represents trust,” she said.

This sentiment is echoed by young shopper Ashu Kumar, who regularly shops online, though he makes an exception for clothing. “I prefer offline shopping for garments because I need a specific fit, and returns online can be a hassle,” he said