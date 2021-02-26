Noida: Traffic cops get high-speed bikes to chase violators

Noida: The traffic police department have formed a team of five mobile marshals who will be equipped with high-speed motorcycles to chase and fine traffic violators in the Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic police personnel are mostly deployed only at certain locations which might leave room for violators to escape. “We have found that some violators try to speed up when officials signal them to stop. There have also been instances when violators mock the police personnel after escaping from the spot. In such cases, the mobile marshals will be able to chase the violators and fine them,” he said.

Saha said that as of now, the traffic police have 20 high-speed motorcycles. “We have selected five marshals who will randomly visit different traffic crossings and issue fines to the violators,” he said. Officials of the team will be deployed from 8:30am to 8:30pm, with some intervals.

The DCP traffic said that they had conducted a trial for this new system from February 6 to 25 during which the five traffic marshals issued 3.408 challans to violators. “At least 2,050 challans were issued for riding two-wheelers without helmets, 1,067 for wrong parking and 291 for wrong-side driving. The initiative worked well and hence we formally launched it on Friday,” Saha said.

Earlier this month, the Noida traffic police had set up a Road Safety cell, which has a dedicated team of eight officials, including one traffic inspector, one sub-inspector, and two head constables to coordinate with different departments as well as civil society members. Saha said that the cell will be deployed at two traffic spots in Noida on Saturdays.

Last year, the district traffic police issued a total of 4.96 lakh penalties worth a total of ₹17.9 crore, out of which ₹3.43 crore were realised.