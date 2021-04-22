Noida traffic police make green corridor for oxygen tanker

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday afternoon created a green corridor for an oxygen tanker from Greater Noida to the DND Flyway, from where the Delhi Police escorted it to a private hospital in the national capital.

The 30km green corridor was made from the factory of Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd, a leading oxygen supplier in Delhi-NCR, at Surajpur in Greater Noida to DND Flyway, officials said, adding that the tanker was carrying 14,000 litres of oxygen.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), GB Nagar, said that the oxygen manufacturer had requested the police to escort the tanker for safety. “A police team reached the firm’s plant in Greater Noida in the afternoon. The team made a green corridor and escorted the tanker to DND Flyway in 30 minutes. From there, a Delhi Police team escorted it to a hospital in the national capital,” he said.

The DCP said that the traffic police will create green corridors for all oxygen tankers passing through Noida. The traffic police have also issued a helpline number – 9971009001 – for the oxygen cylinder providers if they need green corridor. “If people face difficulty in getting life saving medicines in their neighbourhood, they can also contact us. We will try to arrange the medicines and deliver to them,” Saha said.

A senior official of the Delhi Police said that a green corridor is being made wherever there is a movement of oxygen cylinders in the capital.

Despite repeated attempts, Abhishek Yadav, manager (sales) at Inox Air Products, could not be contacted for a comment.

Meanwhile, according to news agency PTI, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order and stationed officers at the oxygen manufacturing plant in Greater Noida to check movement of oxygen cylinders. Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday issued orders posting two senior officers round-the-clock at the Greater Noida factory of Inox Air Products.

According to PTI, the officers will “be present at the company site during the allotted hours and ensure adequate supply of oxygen to Covid-19 hospitals” in the GB Nagar district, the order by Suhas said.