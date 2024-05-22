Noida: Transport dept told to speed up scrapping of end-of-life vehicles

After the transport department failed to meet the monthly target for scrapping end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in April, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Noida transport department to expedite the process as there are nearly 170,000 ELVs registered with the department, including 167 ELVs that are owned by the government, said officials in the know of the matter on Wednesday. According to the transport department, Gautam Budh Nagar has nearly one million vehicles, of which 170,000 are ELVs. Since the NGT order, Noida has scrapped nearly 25,000 ELVs, said the transport department. (HT Archive)

“In the month of April, the state transport department had a target to scrap 5,000 government-owned ELVs, but only 1,472 ELVs could be scrapped,” said the letter issued by L Venkateshwarlu, principal secretary (transport).

The officials of all district transport departments have been directed to expedite the process.

“The department will conduct a drive for scrapping ELVs. Once a vehicle is scrapped, its owner or the scrapping centre needs to surrender the chassis number. The transport department then deregisters the ELV,” Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (administration), Gautam Budh Nagar

He said the chassis numbers of a few scrapped vehicles have not been submitted yet.

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal issued a directive to remove ELVs -- petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years -- to check pollution in the region.

There are two private vehicle scrapping and recycling units in Noida and both have scrapped around 21,000 ELVs in the past four years, said the official, adding that the government directive will be complied with.