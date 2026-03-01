NOIDA: Police said two men were arrested from Sector 94 on Friday for allegedly cheating jobseekers by offering fraudulent overseas job opportunities through fake advertisements circulated on social media. Noida: Two held in overseas job racket involving ₹70 lakh

Police identified the two as 43-year-old Niyaz Ahmad alias Arman, a native of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh currently living in Delhi’s Batla House, and 33-year-old Raju Shah, originally from Siwan in Bihar and currently residing in Manesar, Gurugram.

According to police estimates, the duo may have cheated over 100 people so far and generated illegal proceeds exceeding ₹70 lakh. After collecting money, they would either reduce communication or change locations to evade action.

Officials said the two men were arrested from the road leading from DMI T-point towards Supernova building in Sector 94. The arrests followed a complaint by a victim who alleged that the men cheated him out of nearly ₹1.5 lakh after showing him forged foreign job offers.

“The complainant approached Sector 126 police station on Friday. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and a police team initiated a probe,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manisha Singh.

Police also seized nine Indian passports, four mobile phones, one laptop, seven forged job advertisement pamphlets, seven forged airline ticket printouts, nine forged visa printouts and ₹73,500 from the suspects, allegedly earned through cheating.

Police said the suspects forged attractive overseas job advertisements, promising high salaries, free visas, free air tickets, limited vacancies and immediate joining. These advertisements were circulated across social media platforms.

According to investigators, the accused used the name of a fake company — Future Light Manpower — along with their mobile numbers and email IDs to lure jobseekers. To avoid detection, all communication with victims was carried out only through WhatsApp calls.

“They would send forged offer letters, visa copies and airline ticket printouts to gain the trust of victims. Money was then collected in phases under the guise of processing fees, visa charges, medical fees, embassy approval and ticket confirmation,” added ADCP Noida.

Police added that the accused also collected original passports from victims on the pretext of visa processing to keep them dependent and extract more money. Preliminary analysis of the seized mobile phones revealed that the accused were connected to multiple national and international job groups.

In the present case, the accused have been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating), 363(3) (dishonest inducement), 340(2) (forgery), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with section 66D of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating by personation using computer resources.

Police said Niyaz Ahmad has a criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him in Maharajganj district, including cases related to rioting, cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and possible associates of the accused.