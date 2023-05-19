Noida: Two men thrash society security guard over parking issue

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySanskriti Falor
May 19, 2023 02:36 PM IST

In the CCTV footage, a security guard is seen sleeping and two men enter the room and start brutally hitting him.

A security guard of a residential society in Sector 70 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by two men over a parking issue late Thursday night. The whole incident was captured on CCTV and the footage went viral on social media. The police has arrested one of the accused in the case.

In the CCTV footage, a security guard is seen sleeping and two men enter the room and start brutally hitting him. Further in the video, a man can be seen trying to stop the two men but fails. The men eventually run away.

Soon after the video went viral, the Media Cell of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said told news agency ANI, “The security guard of a residential society was assaulted by two persons in a dispute over parking. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Police took cognisance of the incident. One of the accused Sharad Chandra, a resident of East Delhi’s Jagat Vihar was arrested. The search for the other accused is underway.”

Last year in October, two women were arrested and a challan was issued against them for allegedly assaulting a security guard of a housing society in Noida's Sector 121.

Another woman was arrested in August last year for allegedly manhandling and abusing security guards outside JP Wishtown Society in Sector-126 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. An FIR has also been registered against her after the video of her abusing the guards went viral on social media.

