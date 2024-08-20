 Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on August 20, 2024, is 32.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 38.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.18 °C and 37.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 38.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 21, 2024 34.02 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 33.96 °C Moderate rain
August 23, 2024 33.76 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 33.39 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 36.19 °C Few clouds
August 26, 2024 34.56 °C Light rain
August 27, 2024 26.17 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on August 20, 2024
Noida weather update on August 20, 2024

Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
