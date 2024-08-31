 Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on August 31, 2024, is 36.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 38.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.96 °C and 38.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 38.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 366.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 1, 2024 36.33 °C Broken clouds
September 2, 2024 34.29 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 3, 2024 32.7 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 34.56 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 34.94 °C Moderate rain
September 6, 2024 33.14 °C Light rain
September 7, 2024 29.15 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain
Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on August 31, 2024
Noida weather update on August 31, 2024

