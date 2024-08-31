Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 36.33 °C Broken clouds September 2, 2024 34.29 °C Heavy intensity rain September 3, 2024 32.7 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 34.56 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 34.94 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 33.14 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 29.15 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on August 31, 2024, is 36.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 38.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.96 °C and 38.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 38.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 366.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.