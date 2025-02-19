Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.16 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Noida today, on February 19, 2025, is 26.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Noida weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.15 °C and 28.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 326.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 26.22 Light rain February 21, 2025 24.77 Light rain February 22, 2025 24.62 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 26.04 Scattered clouds February 24, 2025 26.42 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 27.86 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 28.21 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



