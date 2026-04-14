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    Noida workers’ protest continues despite revised salary structure; 300+ arrested

    On Monday, police registered two cases against social media accounts, and a separate team is tracking the handles

    Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 1:03 PM IST
    By Arun Singh, Noida
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    Workers’ protests demanding wage hike continued on Tuesday in Noida despite the revised salary structure by the Uttar Pradesh government. The protest erupted in Noida’s Sector 80, 121, 60, Phase 2 and other parts of the industrial area.

    The protest on Tuesday was seen in multiple parts of Noida. (HT File Photo)
    The protest on Tuesday was seen in multiple parts of Noida. (HT File Photo)

    The police registered seven FIRs and arrested early 350 people in violence. “We have arrested more than 300 people for indulging in violence. Apart from this, more people are being identified for instigating the protest,” said Laxmi Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar. The protest turned violent on Monday with reports of arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism reported across multiple industrial clusters.

    “During the investigation, it came to light that an organised group was involved in instigating the protesters in a systematic way. In the last two to three days, multiple social media accounts have been created to mislead protesters. Efforts are also underway to identify their funding,” said Singh.

    Also Read:Workers protest over wage hike at Hosiery Complex in Noida

    Tularam, who works at a garment factory in Noida Phase 2 , said, “Our only demand is to increase the salary by 20,000. I get a salary of 13,000. It is very hard to survive for a month. My salary gets exhausted by the 10th of every month. To fulfil the essential needs of my family, I work overtime and sometimes 24-hours-a-day.”

    When asked about the committee formed in Lucknow that revised the salary structure in a late-night meeting, Tularam said, “I also saw this in the news, but we did not receive any official confirmation from the factory owners. The government is not paying us. We are paid by the factory owners, who are offering us pennies for our hard work.”

    Tularam has been involved in garment factory work for the past five years. “When I joined, I got a salary of 11,000 a month. In five years, there has only been a 2,000 increase. Is this fair for us?” he asked.

    The protest on Tuesday was seen in multiple parts of Noida. While workers continued peaceful protests, in some areas, stones were pelted. Police said they have deployed PAC, RAF, and city police to contain the protest.

    On Monday, police registered two cases against social media accounts, and a separate team is tracking the handles.

    The revised rates were divided into three categories: for Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida)-Ghaziabad, for cities with municipal corporations, and for other districts of the state. These increased interim rates will be considered effective from April 1.

    Also Read:‘2 hours for 45-min drive’: Commuters bear brunt as Noida wage protest hits traffic

    For Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers’ wages have been raised from 11,313 to 13,690 (interim), semi-skilled from 12,445 to 15,059 (interim), and skilled from 13,940 to 16,868 (interim).

    In other districts with municipal corporations, wages for unskilled workers have increased to 13,006 (interim) from 11,313, for semi-skilled to 14,306 from 12,445, and for skilled to 16,025 from 13,940.

    In other districts, unskilled workers will now earn 12,356 instead of 11,313, semi-skilled 13,591 instead of 12,445, and skilled 15,224 instead of 13,940.

    • Arun Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Singh

      Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.Read More

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