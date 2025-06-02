Noida: 3-yr-old falls off 4th floor balcony, dies

Noida A three-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the fourth-floor balcony in Barola area in Noida’s Sector 49 on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday, adding that the child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The boy’s family, originally from Kasganj, has been residing at a rented accommodation at the fourth-floor flat for the last four to five years. His father works as a lineman in the power department. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said the boy’s family, originally from Kasganj, has been residing at a rented accommodation at the fourth-floor flat for the last four to five years. His father works as a lineman in the power department.

“On Saturday around 5pm, the toddler went towards their house’s balcony while his father was in the washroom and mother was busy with household chores. While playing near the railing, he slipped between the rods and fell onto Barola Road,” said a police officer part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“As locals screamed for help, his father rushed out to check but was shocked to find his son lying in a pool of blood. The family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead and alerted police on emergency helpline number 112,” the officer added.

Police said the deceased is survived by his parents and two brothers, aged four months and five years. “At the time of the incident, his brother was also inside the room. His father told the police that the child used to play on the balcony, but he never thought he could slip between the railings,” said Sector 49 SHO Anup Kumar Saini, adding that a further investigation is underway.