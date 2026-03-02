Noida: Man found dead in Sector 135 with injuries to head, face

Noida: A 45-year-old man with severe head and facial injuries was found dead inside his home in Noida Sector 135 on Sunday morning, police said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy while efforts are on to identify the suspect. “Following the family’s complaint, a murder case is being registered at the Expressway police station and efforts are underway to nab the suspect,” said Amit Khari, station house officer, Expressway police station. (Representational image)

The deceased, Rakesh Pal, originally from Budaun, lived on the floodplain area in a shanty with his wife and two sons, the youngest being aged 10, police added.

“On Sunday around 9.30pm, when Pal, who was a driver, did not reach work on time, his employer sent his colleague to check on him,” said a police officer part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“The visiting colleague found him dead inside the shanty with severe head and facial injuries. The man was lying on the ground next to his bed,” the officer added.

Police were alerted by the colleague and a team from Expressway police station visited the crime scene.

Later, the deceased’s elder son, a cab driver, who was completing a ride in Sector 150, also returned home.

“A probe found that Pal’s wife and youngest son had left home for their native town on Saturday to celebrate Holi. He was alone at home. The elder son was out for work,” said the officer cited above.

“It is suspected that someone barged into his home on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and attacked him using a sharp-edged weapon. No sign of theft has been observed,” the officer added.

Police said the family denied having any dispute with anyone. Four teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspect, besides ascertaining the reason for the killing.

