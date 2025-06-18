Noida: Man left with fractured legs as car rammed into crowd over parking dispute; 2 held

A 30-year-old man sustained fractures in both legs after a Toyota Glanza rammed into a group of people allegedly following a parking dispute outside an upscale high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 94 late Monday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that two suspects have been arrested after an attempt to murder case was registered at the Sector 126 police station. Following the heated argument, when a crowd gathered, the suspect Vipin, who was behind the wheel, rammed his car into a group of people, said police. (HT Photo)

Police said the suspects have been identified as Vipin Bhati, originally from Faridabad, and Monu Bhati, from Badarpur, Delhi. Both currently reside at a rented accommodation at Supernova in Sector 94, Noida.

The investigation revealed that around 12.30am on Tuesday, when Vipin and Monu parked their Glanza outside the society’s gate to pick up something, a man identified as Bhuvnesh Kumar, a resident of Supernova, approached in his SUV at high speed and suddenly applied the brakes close to their car, officers said.

“When Vipin and Monu protested and questioned Bhuvnesh, asking if he was trying to ram into them, a fight broke out,” said station house officer (SHO) of Sector 126 police station, Bhupendra Singh.

“Following the heated argument, when a crowd gathered, the suspect Vipin, who was behind the wheel, rammed his car into a group of people. Balvindra Singh, 30, who also resides in Supernova and was part of the group, sustained multiple injuries, including fractures in his legs,” the SHO added.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene with their vehicle, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital by local residents.

Police said the injured man is out of danger. On Singh’s police complaint, a case was registered on Tuesday under Sections 109 (abetment of offense), 352 (assault or use of criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 126 police station. Both suspects were arrested, and their car was seized by police.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar case earlier this month.

On June 2, a widely circulated video showed a Mahindra Thar hitting a 25-year-old man from behind in Noida’s Sector 53, reportedly following a dispute over a social media comment. A case of attempt to murder was filed the following day, and three of the four accused have been arrested. The SHO and outpost in-charge were suspended on June 4 for failing to act promptly. Police said 10 to 15 people have been identified in that case, and efforts to nab the remaining suspects are ongoing.

