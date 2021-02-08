Noida’s air quality drops to ‘very poor’ again

Noida: After oscillating between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ category for three days, the air quality of Noida and adjoining areas on Monday dropped to ‘very poor’ levels again.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Monday was 310 against 238 a day earlier. Similarly, Greater Noida’s AQI value also went up to 319 against 224 a day earlier, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 329 against 251 on Sunday.

AQI between 101 to 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

Weather analysts stated that the wind speed dropped on Monday, while parts of the national capital region (NCR) also saw mist in the morning leading to accumulation of the particle pollutants in the air.

“The wind speed dropped on Monday and is expected to drop further,” said an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the pollution levels are likely to increase. “Surface winds are calm and forecasted to decrease gradually. The dip in ventilation is likely to influence air quality negatively. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but predicted to remain within the very poor category for the next two days. The high end of very poor AQI is forecasted by February 11,” said a SAFAR statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, mercury is likely to hover around season’s average which is around 8 degrees Celsius for minimum temperature and 24 degrees for maximum, IMD said. “The region may see moderate fog during early morning hours,” said the IMD official quoted above.

On Monday, the minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius against 12.3 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The maximum temperature for Noida was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius which is same as a day earlier. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday is likely to hover around 8 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.